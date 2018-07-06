Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2018 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECEB ITICAT results 2018: The first counselling process will begin from July 12 and will be conducted till August 8, 2018 BCECEB ITICAT results 2018: The first counselling process will begin from July 12 and will be conducted till August 8, 2018

BCECEB ITICAT results 2018: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has declared the results of Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website bceceboard.com. The first counselling process will begin from July 12 and will be conducted till August 8, 2018.

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ link on the right side of the website

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference..

BCECEB ITICAT counselling 2018 – Documents required

Candidates will need to bring following documents at the time of counselling

— ITICAT 2018 Admit Card

— Class 10 Certificate and Marksheet (for the date of birth proof)

— Class 12 Certificate and Marksheet

— ID Proof

— passport size photographs

— Community Certificate (if applicable).

The board had conducted the ITICAT exams on May 27 at various centres across the state of Bihar. Last year, the results were declared on July 7, 2017.

