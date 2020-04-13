Bihar BCECE 2020 postponed due to lockdown

The revised dates will be released soon The revised dates will be released soon

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) has been postponed, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 19 and 20, 2020. The revised exam dates will be released soon.

“In continuation to the advertisement no. BCECEB(BCECE)-2020/05 dt. 17.03.2020, it is to inform to Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE)-2020 candidates, parents and all concerned that due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown situation, the proposed date of examination of BCECE-2020 i.e. 19.04.2020 and 20.04.2020 is hereby postponed till further notice,” Bihar CEE notification mentioned.

Paper pattern

There will be two stages of BCECE 2020 entrance exam. In stage 1, 50 questions (total 150 questions) will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

There will be negative marking in both stage 1 and 2. For every wrong answer, 1 mark will be deducted. Total marks for stage 1 exam will be 600.

In stage 2, 100 questions (total 300 questions) will be asked from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Total marks for stage 2 exam will be 1200.

BCECE is a state level entrance examination that is held for admission in pharmacy, agriculture and various other programmes. Those who crack the exam, they get eligible to apply at various government and private colleges of the state.

