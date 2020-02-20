Bihar BCECE 2020 application process starts: Eligibility, how to apply, fees and exam date

BCECE 2020: Check fee details here. (Photo credit: Pixabay.com) BCECE 2020: Check fee details here. (Photo credit: Pixabay.com)

BCECE application 2020: The application process for Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) will commence from today. The registration for combined competitive exam 2020 for pharmacy, medical and agriculture courses will close on March 18. The candidates apply online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The proposed exam dates are April 12 and April 13.

BCECE is a state level entrance examination that is held for admission in pharmacy, agriculture and various other programmes. Those who crack the exam, they get eligible to apply at various government and private colleges of the state.

Eligibility:

Medical courses: Student should have completed 17 years age as on December 31, 2020.

Pharmacy courses: There is no minimum age limit for pharmacy courses.

Agriculture courses: The age of the candidate should not be less than 16 years as on August 31, 2020.

Read | Bihar medical admission loophole: Low ranks mean top colleges

The aspirant needs to a score minimum of 45 per cent marks (for the general candidate) and 40 per cent marks (for the reserved candidate) in the intermediate or class 12 exams. For admissions, candidates have to go through the medical test. The candidate will be eligible for admission after clearing this entrance exam test.

How to apply for BCECE combined competitive exam 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Register using your mobile number and email address

Step 4: Fill the application form

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Download the registration number and save it for future login

The BCECE will release the admit card for the entrance exam on March 31.

Video | Course Vs College: How to choose?

The general category and OBC candidates who have PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and are either applying in the agriculture course, CBA, and other programmes have to pay Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for reserved. Similarly, those candidates who wish to give exam for PCMB then they have to pay Rs 1100 while the reserved category has to fay Rs 550.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd