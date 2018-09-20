Bihar BBOSE Class 10th, 12th June exam 2018 result declared at bbose.org

BBOSE result 2018 declared BBOSE result 2018 declared

BBOSE results 2018: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of Senior Secondary and Secondary Second exam at the official website of the board – bbose.org. The Open school exam was held in June 2018.

BBOSE results 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashingResult of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second June held in December 2018′

Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details roll number and name

Step 5: Check and download your result

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.

