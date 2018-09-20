Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Bihar BBOSE Class 10th, 12th June exam 2018 result declared at bbose.org

Bihar BBOSE Class 10th, 12th June exam 2018 result declared at bbose.org

BBOSE results 2018: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of Senior Secondary and Secondary Second exam at the official website of the board - bbose.org

By: Education Desk | Published: September 20, 2018 10:44:51 am
12th result, bseb 12th compartment result, bseb 12th compartment results, biharboardonline.com, bseb compartment results BBOSE result 2018 declared
Related News

BBOSE results 2018: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of Senior Secondary and Secondary Second exam at the official website of the board – bbose.org. The Open school exam was held in June 2018.

BBOSE results 2018: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashingResult of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second June held in December 2018′
Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Enter your details roll number and name
Step 5: Check and download your result

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Watch Now
Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Take The Uttarakhand State Quiz
Buzzing Now
Advertisement