Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results declared, check direct link

BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) examinations. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bbose.org. The open school examination was conducted in the month of December.

BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashingResult of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in December 2018′

Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details roll number and name

Step 5: Check and download your result.

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.