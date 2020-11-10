Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020 available at bbose.org. Representational image/ file

Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has announced the results for secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) examinations. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check their results through the official website- bbose.org.

The open school examinations for both secondary, senior secondary were held in October, between October 3 and 22, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam are otherwise held in June.

BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020 : How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashing ‘Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in June 2020’

Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details roll number, exam name, date of birth, accreditation code and exam code

Step 5: Check and download your result.

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open and Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

