Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019 declared: How to check

BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has announced the results of secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) examinations on September 16 evening. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- bbose.org. The open school examination was conducted in June.

The Bihar Board Open School exams are held in June and December. The result of June usually releases in the third week of September, the class 10 and class 12 scores for the December exam is announced in March.

BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashing ‘Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in June 2019’

Step 3: Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your details roll number, exam name, date of birth, accreditation code and exam code

Step 5: Check and download your result.

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), as an autonomous Organisation of Education Department, Government of Bihar. This is the Open & Distance Learning Institution, set up on the lines of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), under Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India.