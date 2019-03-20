Bihar B.Ed CET result 2019 declared, how to download

Toggle Menu
Bihar B.Ed CET result declared at nalandaopenuniversity.com or cetbeddistance.com. Candidates will now have to appear for counselling sessions. The first counselling session will begin from April 17, 2019

Bihar B.Ed CET result 2019: The Nalanda Open University, Bihar has declared the result for the Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed 2019). Candidates who appeared for the exams can download their result at the official websites  nalandaopenuniversity.com or cetbeddistance.com.

Candidates who clear the exams will be eligible for admission to B.Ed courses in the university. Candidates will now have to appear for counselling sessions. The first counselling session will begin from April 17, 2019. Candidates will have to pay an acceptance fee of Rs 2000.

Bihar B.Ed CET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nalandaopenuniversity.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘view result’ in the sidebar
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result for future reference.

About Nalanda University

The Nalanda Open University is a Patna, Bihar-based university recognised by the Distance Education Council (DEC), University Grants Commission, and Ministry of HRD, Government of India for imparting education through distance mode.

