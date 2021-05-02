Bihar BEd CET 2021: Seven important things to know about exam

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will hold the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 at state level on May 30, 2021. There are 14 B.Ed colleges under the University of Bihar in which the admission will be via the B.Ed common entrance test. Registration for the exam has started and the candidates can only apply online, at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam must know these 7 important things.

1. How to apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021: To fill Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 application form candidates have to visit the official website and then click on the button for “Apply for Entrance Test”. On doing so, a new page opens. Here, candidates need to click on “Registration for New User Account”. Following this, candidates need to enter details such as name, e-mail id, phone number, etc. Once the details are submitted correctly, candidates can enter details in the form, upload the images, and pay the application fee.

The fee for the exam is Rs 1000 for the general category candidates, Rs 750 for the differently abled / EBC / BC / Women / EWS and Rs 500 for the SC/ST category candidates. It can be paid online, via debit card/credit card / net banking.

2. Important dates: The last date to apply for Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 is May 7, 2021, without a late fee. However, with a late fee, candidates can apply until May 10, 2021. Also, editing in the online form will be allowed between May 11 – 12, 2021. Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 admit card will be issued to all registered candidates to appear in the exam on May 25, 2021, and the result will be announced on June 11, 2021.

3. Syllabus of the exam: The Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 syllabus is prescribed officially. The syllabus for this year is yet to be released, however, last year the syllabus included topics from General English Comprehension, Logical & Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning Environment in Schools.

4. Who is eligible to apply?: For admission in the B.Ed courses via Bihar B.Ed CET 2021, candidates must have completed a bachelor’s or master’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Science / Social Science / Humanity / Commerce or the candidates must have completed a bachelor’s degree in engineering / technology with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 per cent marks.

5. Exam pattern of Bihar CET 2021: Bihar B.Ed CET is a pen-paper-based examination. The candidates have to use a blue / black ball pen to mark the answers. The duration of the test is 2 hours and it will have 120 multiple-choice questions. The maximum number of marks in the exam will be 120. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.

6. Qualifying marks of Bihar BEd CET 2021: To qualify for the entrance test, the unreserved category candidates need 35 per cent marks, and the SC, ST, BC, EBC, WBC, and Divyang candidates need 30 per cent marks to qualify.

7. Selection of the candidates based on the CET: After the exam, the Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 result will be announced at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The qualified candidates have to take part in Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 counselling. Admission shall be offered on a merit basis according to B.Ed CET. The candidates shall have to give the choices of the university as well as a particular institute or college.