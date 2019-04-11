Bihar B.Ed 2019 college allotment list releasing today, check here

Toggle Menu
The allotment list will have the name, roll number of the qualified candidates. The list once released will be available online at the official website, biharcetbed.com.

Nalanda Open University will release the allotment list of Bihar B.Ed college on Thursday, April 11. The allotment list will have the name, roll number of the qualified candidates.

Bihar B.Ed CET counselling list 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, nalandaopenuniversity.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘counselling list’ in the sidebar

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Counselling list of the colleges will appear

Candidates need to download the result for future reference.

The candidates who get their name in the allotment list can pay their fees by April 15, 2019. The first counselling session will begin from April 17, 2019. Candidates will have to pay an acceptance fee of Rs 2000.

The Nalanda Open University declared the results of Common Entrance Test (CET-B.Ed 2019) on March 20, 2019.

About Nalanda University

The Nalanda Open University is a Patna, Bihar-based university recognised by the Distance Education Council (DEC), University Grants Commission, and Ministry of HRD, Government of India for imparting education through distance mode.

