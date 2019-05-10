Andhra Pradesh BIEAP SSC 10th result date and time updates

BIEAP SSC Class 10th results date and time: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to release the result for the Class 10 examination by May 15, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said, “The results of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared by Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The students can check the results through the official website- bieap.gov.in.” The exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019.

Students can check their result via different methods including online, on phone and via SMS. While the result will be available at multiple websites such as bsieap.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com. The result will also be available via SMS. To get result on text message alert, students need to type ‘SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

The results of Telangana SSC Class 10 examination will be announced on Monday, May 13, 2019. Meanwhile, the results of TS inter examination after revaluation will be announced by May 15, 2019. The board will announce the result on the direction of the High Court.

Last year, over 6.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 94.48% passed. The pass percentage in 2017 was 91.97% and this year too it is expected to go above 90%.

Over 2,800 exam centres were involved in the exam conducting process in 2018 and expected to be similar this year too. Top performing districts of 2018 were – Prakasam, East Godavari and Vishakhapatnam respectively.