BIEAP SSC class 10th result: Check date and time

BIEAP SSC class 10 result: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release the result for the class 10 board exams in the second week of May, according to a board official. Last year the result was declared on April 29, 2019. Students can check their result at the official website, bieap.gov.in.

The exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, DGE, AP had released BIEAP class 12 results recently.

BIEAP SSC class 10 result: How to check

Students can check their result via different methods including online, on phone and via SMS. While the result will be available at multiple websites such as bsieap.gov.in, examresults.net, manabadi.com. The result will also be available via SMS.

To get result on text message alert, students need to type ‘SSC<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

Last year, over 6.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 94.48% passed. The pass percentage in 2017 was 91.97% and this year too it is expected to go above 90%.

Over 2800 exam centres were involved in the exam conducting process in 2018 and expected to be similar this year too. Top performing districts of 2018 were – Prakasam, East Godavari and Vishakhapatnam respectively.