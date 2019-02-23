BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card released, exams from February 27

BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the admit card of the 1st, 2nd year examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website bieap.gov.in.

The BIEAP 1st, 2nd year examinations will begin from February 27. The exams will start from February 27 for class 11 and February 28, 2019 for class 12. The timings for both part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon.

BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

AP Inter 1st year exams time table

February 27, 2019: 2nd Language Paper I

March 1, 2019: English Paper 1

March 5, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany, Civics

March 7, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology, History

March 9, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 12, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music

March 14, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 16, 2019: Modern Language.

AP Inter 2nd year exams time table

February 28, 2019: 2nd language

March 2, 2019: English

March 6, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany, Civics

March 8, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology, History

March 11, 2019: Physics, Economics

March 13, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music

March 15, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths

March 18, 2019: Modern Language

Student’s need to carefully check the exam centre and details are written on the hall ticket in advance. Students have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am and the reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am.