BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card released, exams from February 27

BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the admit card of the 1st, 2nd year examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website bieap.gov.in.
The BIEAP 1st, 2nd year examinations will begin from February 27. The exams will start from February 27 for class 11 and February 28, 2019 for class 12. The timings for both part I (class 11) and part II (class 12) exams will be from 9 am to 12 noon.
BIEAP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website bieap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
AP Inter 1st year exams time table
February 27, 2019: 2nd Language Paper I
March 1, 2019: English Paper 1
March 5, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany, Civics
March 7, 2019: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology, History
March 9, 2019: Physics, Economics
March 12, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music
March 14, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths
March 16, 2019: Modern Language.
AP Inter 2nd year exams time table
February 28, 2019: 2nd language
March 2, 2019: English
March 6, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany, Civics
March 8, 2019: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology, History
March 11, 2019: Physics, Economics
March 13, 2019: Chemistry, Commerce, Sociology, Fine Arts/ Music
March 15, 2019: Geology, Public Administration, Logic, Bridge Course Maths
March 18, 2019: Modern Language
Student’s need to carefully check the exam centre and details are written on the hall ticket in advance. Students have to reach the examination hall by 8:30 am and the reporting time has been fixed at 8:45 am.