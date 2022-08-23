BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 likely this week

BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur is likely to release the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years this week. The result for the IPE March 2022 re-counting and re-verification has already been released on the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

The state Education Minister Botcha Satyanaryan and Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the inter first and second year examination results on June 22. Those who flunked in the AP 1st and 2nd year inter exams had appeared for the supplementary or compartment exams that was held between August 3 and August 12. The exams were held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Once the AP Inter Supply result is out, the candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above. Open the result tab on the homepage. They need to enter their AP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 link and then fill their roll number and the date of birth. The result will appear.

In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam.