BIEAP Inter applications process begins, here’s how to apply

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) started admissions into a two-year intermediate course or class 12 in general and vocational streams. The admission process will be held online. Those who have cleared class 10 can apply at bie.ap.gov.in. The application process will close on October 29, at 5 pm.

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 100. Students need to have their class 10 marks, roll number, and related details handy. Further, the Aadhaar number of the student, a mobile number will also be required. In case of any issue related to online admissions, students can talk to authorities through the toll-free number – 18002749868.

BIEAP inter: How to apply

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on new registration

Step 3: Fill the form, make payment

Step 4: A log-in id and password will be sent to the registered mobile

Step 5: Log-in to fill in additional details

Step 6: Preview details and submit the application

Step 7: Click on web options

Step 8: Select courses and colleges you wish to apply for, select them priority wise

Step 9: Save options, print

Step 10: Allotment letter will be available as per schedule

In the AP Inter result 2020, 59 per cent of first-year or class 11 students cleared their intermediate examination while 63 per cent had passed the second year. For this year’s board exams, the classes have been imparted online due to the school shut down caused by the coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from November 2.

