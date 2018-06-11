AP Inter BIEAP 1st, 2nd year Supply Results 2018 declared: How to check at bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Supply results 2018: 1st and 2nd year result available at manabadi.com. (Representational image ) AP Inter Supply results 2018: 1st and 2nd year result available at manabadi.com. (Representational image )

AP Inter Supply results 2018: The results of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board intermediate supplementary exams have been released. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at bieap.gov.in. In case they are unable to open the page, they can visit manabadi.com. The supplementary exams were held in May while the annual exams for the first year began from February 28 and the second year exams started from March 2. The Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results were released in April. The practical exams for general intermediate courses ended on February 21. The overall pass percentage for Inter supply exams stood at 73 per cent (not including vocational). Among regions, Krishna district is at 84 per cent while Nellore is at 72 per cent and Guntur at 76 per cent.

AP Inter Supply results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

This year, nearly 5.53 lakh appeared for the first year intermediate exams while in the second year, approximately five lakh students have given the exam in February.

In 2017, the pass percentage was 69.30 per cent for the general courses while for the vocational courses, it was it was 67.32 per cent. Board of Intermediate Andhra Pradesh has also released the AP Inter results at RTGS Portal, Kailzala Mobile App, AP Fiber TV, People First Mobile App.

