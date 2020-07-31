BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year short marks memos released, check direct link

BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos 2020: The short marks memos are available at the websites- bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Representational image/ file BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos 2020: The short marks memos are available at the websites- bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Representational image/ file

BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) declared the intermediate 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos. Candidates can check the memos at the official site of Andhra Pradesh intermediate board — bieap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in.

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. The intermediate 1st, 2nd year results were earlier announced in June.

AP Inter short marks memos 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Short Marks Memos’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the field provided

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your marksheet will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Of the 5.07 lakh students who appeared for the AP inter first year or class 11, over 3 lakh have passed. Class 11 has obtained a pass percentage of 59 per cent, it is a decline from 60 per cent last year and 73.2 per cent in 2018. For Class 12, out of 4.35 lakh who appeared, 2.76 lakh have passed; thus obtaining a pass percentage of 63 per cent.

