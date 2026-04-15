BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: How to check results online, via WhatsApp

Inter 1st 2nd Year Results AP 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, of Secondary Education(BIEAP) will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of 2026 today. Once the officials upload and publish the IPE results, students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — results.bie.ap.gov.in. AP IPE 1st and 2nd year results can be checked at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), conducted separate examinations for Class 11 and Class 12. Both classes had their exams in a single shift statewide, running from 9 am to 12 noon. The 1st year exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 24, while the 2nd year exams took place from February 24 to March 23.
To download the result, please follow these steps to avoid unnecessary clicks.
Last year, the BIEAP announced the Class 11 and 12 Andhra Pradesh board results on April 12. Last year, i.e., in 2025, AP Inter results 2025 recorded a 70% pass rate for 1st year and 83% for 2nd year students. Last year, the first-year exams commenced on March 1, while the second-year exams began on March 3. The examinations concluded on March 19 and March 20, 2025, respectively, with the final papers being Modern Language and Geography.
Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 and 12 results in 2024 were also announced on April 12. In 2024, about 10 lakh students registered for the IPE exams. In the Intermediate Public Exams (IPE), the first year exam began on March 1, and for the second year, exams were conducted from March 2, 2024. The inter exams for the first year ended on April 19 and for the second year on April 20, 2024.