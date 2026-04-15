BIEAP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: How to check results online, via WhatsApp

Students can check the BIEAP Board Class 12 result 2026 on its official websites – bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released.(Representative/Express Photo)

Inter 1st 2nd Year Results AP 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, of Secondary Education(BIEAP) will declare the Class 10 and 12 results of 2026 today. Once the officials upload and publish the IPE results, students will be able to check their results online through the official portals of BIEAP — results.bie.ap.gov.in. AP IPE 1st and 2nd year results can be checked at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for AP IPE second year result link, and click here for IPE first year result direct link.

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), conducted separate examinations for Class 11 and Class 12. Both classes had their exams in a single shift statewide, running from 9 am to 12 noon. The 1st year exams were scheduled from February 23 to March 24, while the 2nd year exams took place from February 24 to March 23.