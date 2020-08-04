BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year re-verification results declared, check direct link

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year re-verification results 2020: Check result at bieap.gov.in, apbie.apcfss.in. Representational image/ file BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year re-verification results 2020: Check result at bieap.gov.in, apbie.apcfss.in. Representational image/ file

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year re-verification results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the re-verification results for intermediate 1st year, 2nd year examinations. Candidates who have applied for revaluation can check the results through the websites- bie.ap.gov.in and apbie.apcfss.in. Earlier, the intermediate 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos released at the websites.

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in. The intermediate 1st, 2nd year results were earlier announced in June.

AP Inter re-verification results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Inter 1st year, 2nd year results’

Step 3: Enter the required details in the field provided

Step 4: Click submit

Step 5: Your mark sheet will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Of the 5.07 lakh students who appeared for the AP inter first year or class 11, over 3 lakh have passed. Class 11 has obtained a pass percentage of 59 per cent, it is a decline from 60 per cent last year and 73.2 per cent in 2018. For Class 12, out of 4.35 lakh who appeared, 2.76 lakh have passed; thus obtaining a pass percentage of 63 per cent.

