BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results 2022 declared; steps to download marks memo

BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur today released the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years. The result for the IPE supplementary exams is now available at the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

Those who failed in the AP 1st and 2nd year inter exams had appeared for the supplementary or compartment exams that was held between August 3 and August 12. The exams were held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on your respective result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view marks memo

In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students had cleared the exam. The failed students were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams.