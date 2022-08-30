scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results 2022 declared; steps to download marks memo

Manabadi BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students have cleared the exam.

AP Inter Supply result 2022AP Inter Supply result 2022: The result for the IPE supplementary exams is now available at the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), Guntur today released the AP Inter supplementary exam result for 1st and 2nd years. The result for the IPE supplementary exams is now available at the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

Read |TS Inter Supplementary exam results 2022 declared; how to check

Those who failed in the AP 1st and 2nd year inter exams had appeared for the supplementary or compartment exams that was held between August 3 and August 12. The exams were held in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – bie.ap.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

Step 2: Click on your respective result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view marks memo

In the inter results, a total of 2,41,491 students have passed 1st year intermediate exam while in IPE 2nd year, a total of 2,58,449 students had cleared the exam. The failed students were given an opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams. 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:31:37 am
Next Story

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Significance, and Importance

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
First Noida, now Gurgaon

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement