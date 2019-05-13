BIEAP AP SSC 10th results 2019: Know the pass percentage

BIEAP AP SSC 10th results 2019: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh (DGE, AP) will release the results of SSC, Class 10 examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The students who want to clear the examination need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

Students can check the result at the official website, bseap.org and bieap.gov.in as well as on the partner websites — manabadi.com, examresults.net and manabadi.co.in. The exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2, 2019. Last year, the result was announced on April 29, 2018. Around 6,13,378 students appeared for the exam in 2018 out of which 94.48 per cent passed the exam.

To check the results, students can refer to the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in. They can check it on AP Fiber TC and APCM Connect mobile-based application which can be downloaded from Google apps or Apple store. Further, the results can be availed as text alert as well. To get result on SMS, students need to type SC<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Last year, as many as 94.48 per cent students cleared the AP SSC exam. In 2017, the pass percentage was 91.92 per cent and in 2016 too, it was 94.52 per cent