BIEAP AP intermediate IPE 2021 2nd year practical admit card released, here’s how to download

March 28, 2021 7:03:11 pm
BIEAP AP intermediate IPE exam 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) released the admit card for the practical exams for intermediate second year. Candidates can download the admit card from the website- bie.ap.gov.in.
The practical exams are scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 24. The first and second year exams will be conducted from May 5 onwards.
AP inter 2nd year practical hall ticket: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on IPE March 2021 in main tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on hall ticket button
Step 5: Log-in using class 11 roll numbers or school principals will have the necessary details
Step 6: Admit card will appear, download
The hall ticket will have the reporting time and other instructions related to exams, candidates are expected to follow the same. Students need to bring admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes.
