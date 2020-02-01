BIEAP AP intermediate IPE 2020 hall ticket released: Steps to download

BIEAP Ao inter IPE March 2020 admit cards out BIEAP Ao inter IPE March 2020 admit cards out

BIEAP AP inter 2nd year hall ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) released the hall ticket or admit card for the class 12 board exams practical and class 11 or AP inter first year general exams. Candidates can check download their admit card from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The website has been moved from bieap.gov.in to this new address.

The exams for the AP Board will begin from March 4, as per the timetable released earlier. To clear the exam, candidates need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks. Just like last year, this year too over 9 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

BIEAP AP inter 2nd year hall ticket 2020: How to dowload

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on IPE March 2020 in main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on hall ticket button

Step 5: Log-in using class 11 roll numbers or school principals will have the necessary details

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

The hall ticket will have the reporting time and other instructions related to exams, candidates are expected to follow the same. Students need to bring admit card to the exam hall for verification purposes. For many boards, schools provide the admit cards. In 2019, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exam of which 4.7 lakh students registered for general and nearly 29,000 for vocational courses.

