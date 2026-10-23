AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exams 2027 starts from February; complete schedule here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February-March 2027. The theory examinations for first-year and second-year students are scheduled to be conducted from February 24 and 25, respectively; and will go on till mid-March. The examinations will be held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.
According to the schedule, first-year examinations will begin on February 24 and conclude on March 15, while second-year examinations will start on February 25 and end on March 16. The timetable covers language papers, English, mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry, history, economics, civics, commerce and other subjects.
Intermediate Public Examinations February, March – 2027 (Theory)
|Day & Date
|Category
|I Year Examinations (Forenoon)
Time: 9:00 Am To 12:00 Noon
|Day-1
24-02-2027
(Wednesday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|Electives:
Languages(10)-Paper-I
Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian
Subjects(8) Paper-I
Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce
|Old Students
|Second Languages Paper I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-3
26-02-2027
(Friday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|English Paper I
|Old Students
|English Paper I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-5
01-03-2027
(Monday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|Core & Addl. Subjects :
Maths, Civics Paper – I
|Old Students
|Maths -Ia, Botany,
Civics Paper -I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-7
03-03-2027
(Wednesday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|Core & Addl. Subjects :
Biology Paper I , History – I
|Old Students
|Maths-Ib, Zoology,
History Paper – I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-9
05-03-2027
(Friday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|Core Subjects :
Physics, Economics Paper I
|Old Students
|Physics, Economics Paper – I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-11
09-03-2027
(Tuesday)
|Regular & Backlog Students
|Core Subjects :
Chemistry,
Commerce Paper – I
|Old Students
|Chemistry,
Commerce Paper — I,
Fine Arts Music Paper-I,
Sociology Paper — I
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-13
12-03-2027
(Friday)
|Regular Students
|Public Administration,
Logic Paper – I
|Backlog & Old Students
|Public Administration,
Logic Paper – I
General Bridge Course
Mathematics Paper — I
(For Bipc Passed Students)
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-15
15-03-2027
(Monday)
|Regular Students
|Modern Language Paper I
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Geography Paper I
|Back Log & Old Students
|Modern Language Paper I
Geography Paper I
(Old Syllabus)
APBIE Second-Year Date Sheet 2027
|Day & Date
|Category
|Ii Year Examinations (Forenoon)
Time: 9:00 Am To 12:00 Noon
|Day-2
25-02-2027
(Thursday)
|Regular Students
|Electives:
Languages(10)-Paper-Ii
Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian
Subjects(8) Paper-Ii
Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce
|Old Students
|Second Languages Paper Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-4
27-02-2027
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(Saturday)
|Regular Students
|English Paper Ii
|Old Students
|English Paper Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-6
02-03-2027
(Tuesday)
|Regular Students
|Core & Addl. Subjects :
Maths, Civics Paper – Ii
|Old Students
|Maths -Iia, Botany,
Civics Paper -Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-8
04-03-2027
(Thursday)
|Regular Students
|Core & Addl. Subjects :
Biology Paper Ii , History – Ii
|Old Students
|Maths-Iib, Zoology,
History Paper – Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-10
08-03-2027
(Monday)
|Regular Students
|Core Subjects :
Physics, Economics Paper Ii
|Old Students
|Physics, Economics Paper — Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-12
11-03-2027
(Thursday)
|Regular Students
|Core Subjects :
Chemistry,
Commerce Paper – Ii
|Old Students
|Chemistry,
Commerce Paper – Ii,
Fine Arts Music Paper-Ii,
Sociology Paper — Ii
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-14
13-03-2027
(Saturday)
|Regular & Old Students
|Public Administration,
Logic Paper-Ii
General Bridge Course
Mathematics Paper — Ii
(For Bipc Passed Students)
(Old Syllabus)
|Day-16
16-03-2027
(Tuesday)
|Regular & Old Students
|Modern Language Paper Ii
Geography Paper Ii
(Old Syllabus)
The schedule includes examinations for regular and eligible backlog students, along with provisions for students appearing under the old syllabus. Ahead of their exams, candidates can check the subject-wise timetable carefully to confirm the dates and papers applicable to their category and course.
The board has also announced the schedule for practical examinations. Practical tests for general courses are scheduled from February 1 to 10, 2027, while those for vocational courses will take place from February 1 to 15. Practical examinations will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to noon and 2 pm to 5 pm, including Sundays.