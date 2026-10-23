AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exams 2027 starts from February; complete schedule here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February-March 2027. The theory examinations for first-year and second-year students are scheduled to be conducted from February 24 and 25, respectively; and will go on till mid-March. The examinations will be held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.

According to the schedule, first-year examinations will begin on February 24 and conclude on March 15, while second-year examinations will start on February 25 and end on March 16. The timetable covers language papers, English, mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry, history, economics, civics, commerce and other subjects.