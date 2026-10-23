AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exams 2027 starts from February; complete schedule here

The schedule includes examinations for regular and eligible backlog students, along with provisions for students appearing under the old syllabus.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 01:30 PM IST
ap inter 1st 2nd year schedule date sheetAccording to the schedule, first-year examinations will begin on February 24 and conclude on March 15 (Screengrab of official website)
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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has released the tentative timetable for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February-March 2027. The theory examinations for first-year and second-year students are scheduled to be conducted from February 24 and 25, respectively; and will go on till mid-March. The examinations will be held in the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 noon.

According to the schedule, first-year examinations will begin on February 24 and conclude on March 15, while second-year examinations will start on February 25 and end on March 16. The timetable covers language papers, English, mathematics, biology, physics, chemistry, history, economics, civics, commerce and other subjects.

Intermediate Public Examinations February, March – 2027 (Theory)

Day & Date Category I Year Examinations (Forenoon)

Time: 9:00 Am To 12:00 Noon
Day-1

24-02-2027

(Wednesday)

 Regular & Backlog Students Electives:

Languages(10)-Paper-I

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Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian

Subjects(8) Paper-I

Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce
Old Students Second Languages Paper I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-3

26-02-2027

(Friday)

 Regular & Backlog Students English Paper I
Old Students English Paper I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-5

01-03-2027

(Monday)

 Regular & Backlog Students Core & Addl. Subjects :

Maths, Civics Paper – I
Old Students Maths -Ia,  Botany, 

Civics Paper -I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-7

03-03-2027

(Wednesday)

 Regular & Backlog Students Core & Addl. Subjects :

Biology Paper I ,  History – I
Old Students Maths-Ib, Zoology, 

History Paper – I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-9

05-03-2027

(Friday)

 Regular & Backlog Students Core Subjects :

Physics,  Economics Paper I
Old Students Physics,  Economics Paper – I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-11

09-03-2027

(Tuesday)

 Regular & Backlog Students Core Subjects :

Chemistry, 

Commerce Paper – I
Old Students Chemistry, 

Commerce Paper — I,

Fine Arts Music Paper-I,

Sociology Paper — I

(Old Syllabus)
Day-13

12-03-2027

(Friday)

 Regular Students Public Administration, 

Logic Paper – I
Backlog & Old Students Public Administration, 

Logic Paper – I

General Bridge Course

Mathematics Paper — I

(For Bipc Passed Students)

(Old Syllabus)
Day-15

15-03-2027

(Monday)

 Regular Students Modern Language Paper I

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Geography Paper I
Back Log & Old Students Modern Language Paper I

Geography Paper I

(Old Syllabus)

APBIE Second-Year Date Sheet 2027

Day & Date Category Ii Year Examinations (Forenoon)

Time: 9:00 Am To 12:00 Noon
Day-2

25-02-2027

(Thursday)

 Regular Students Electives:

Languages(10)-Paper-Ii

Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, Persian

Subjects(8) Paper-Ii

Maths, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, History, Economics, Civics, Commerce
Old Students Second Languages Paper Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-4

27-02-2027

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(Saturday)

 Regular Students English Paper Ii
Old Students English Paper Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-6

02-03-2027

(Tuesday)

 Regular Students Core & Addl. Subjects :

Maths, Civics Paper – Ii
Old Students Maths -Iia,  Botany, 

Civics Paper -Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-8

04-03-2027

(Thursday)

 Regular Students Core & Addl. Subjects :

Biology Paper Ii ,  History – Ii
Old Students Maths-Iib, Zoology, 

History Paper – Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-10

08-03-2027

(Monday)

 Regular Students Core Subjects :

Physics,  Economics Paper Ii
Old Students Physics,  Economics Paper — Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-12

11-03-2027

(Thursday)

 Regular Students Core Subjects :

Chemistry, 

Commerce Paper – Ii
Old Students Chemistry, 

Commerce Paper – Ii,

Fine Arts Music Paper-Ii,

Sociology Paper — Ii

(Old Syllabus)
Day-14

13-03-2027

(Saturday)

 Regular & Old Students Public Administration, 

Logic Paper-Ii

General Bridge Course

Mathematics Paper — Ii

(For Bipc Passed Students)

(Old Syllabus)
Day-16

16-03-2027

(Tuesday)

 Regular & Old Students Modern Language Paper Ii

Geography Paper Ii

(Old Syllabus)

The schedule includes examinations for regular and eligible backlog students, along with provisions for students appearing under the old syllabus. Ahead of their exams, candidates can check the subject-wise timetable carefully to confirm the dates and papers applicable to their category and course.

The board has also announced the schedule for practical examinations. Practical tests for general courses are scheduled from February 1 to 10, 2027, while those for vocational courses will take place from February 1 to 15. Practical examinations will be conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to noon and 2 pm to 5 pm, including Sundays.

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