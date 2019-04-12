BIEAP AP Interermediate Results 2019: How to check on SMS, mobile, website

Toggle Menu
AP Inter Results 2019 Manabadi, BIEAP Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: Can be checked through SMS, mobile and laptop to avoid rush, check several ways to check your score.

AP Inter Results 2019: Over 5 lakh students appeared for their IPE this year. Express Photo by Manoj Kumar

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: The Andra Pradesh intermediate year one and two exam result is scheduled to be released on April 12, 2019. It was declared around the same date last year as well when two different exam dates were given for the intermediate public exams but it was declared on the same date. This year too, a similar thing is expected. The result can be expected anytime post 11 am.

Over 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the first year itself, which means a heavy load of traffic will be expected on the official websites at the time of result declaration. Thus, to avoid any rush, here is a list of ways through which students can check their results, hassle-free, including SMS, mobile and web browser etc.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: Websites to check

Students can access their scores at these official websites — examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: How to check on computer

Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit, check result

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile
Step 2: Type the official website in the address bar
Step 3: Wait for homepage to load
Step 4: Find the link ‘click here for results’, click
Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 6: In the provided fields enter the required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019: How to check on SMS

Candidates can also check their result via SMS by following these steps –

SMS- APGEN1<space>Registration Number to 5626
SMS- APVOC1<space>Registartion Number to 56263

