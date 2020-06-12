scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 12, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Manabadi AP Inter Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared soon, check passing marks

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 Manabadi, BIEAP Andhra Pradesh AP Intermediate Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Over 10.17 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- bieap.gov.in. The result will be released at 12:30 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2020 11:14:19 am
AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: Check direct link. Representational image/ file

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will release the intermediate examination results on Friday, June 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm, however, the students can check it online by 4 pm. Over 10.17 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- bieap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

BIEAP conducted the pending Modern Language paper-II/ Geography on June 3, which was postponed from the scheduled March 23 due to the lockdown. The students need to secure at least 35 to pass in each paper. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.

BIEAP AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here 

Students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

Live Blog

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be declared shortly at bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, check direct links 

11:11 (IST)12 Jun 2020
AP Inter result today

The result of Andhra Pradesh intermediate first year, second year exam will be declared on Friday, June 12. The board will announce the result at 12:30 pm, while it will be available online by 4 pm. Around 10.17 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- bieap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 released AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: Check direct link. Representational image/ file

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: The pending Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 exam will be conducted from July. The exam will be held in a single shift from July 10 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm). Over 6.39 lakh students were to appear for the SSC exam that was postponed from its scheduled March 23. The exams will be conducted even on public holidays including Sundays.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd