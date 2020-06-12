Manabadi AP Inter Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared soon, check passing marks

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: Check direct link. Representational image/ file AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE: Check direct link. Representational image/ file

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will release the intermediate examination results on Friday, June 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm, however, the students can check it online by 4 pm. Over 10.17 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the website- bieap.gov.in, apart from it, partner websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.



BIEAP conducted the pending Modern Language paper-II/ Geography on June 3, which was postponed from the scheduled March 23 due to the lockdown. The students need to secure at least 35 to pass in each paper. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.

BIEAP AP Inter Result 2020 Live Updates: Check Here

Students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.