AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year admit cards soon at bie.ap.gov.in

BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Hall download direct link at bie.ap.gov.in (Screengrab from official website)

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Hall Ticket Download 2026 Live Update: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year intermediate students. Once issued, candidates appearing for the examinations will be able to access and download their admit cards from the official website — bie.ap.gov.in.

As per the announced schedule, the AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations will be conducted from February 23 to March 24, 2026. The exams will take place in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ| AP Inter 2026 Exams: BIEAP releases practical hall tickets Meanwhile, the second-year (Class 12) theory examinations are scheduled from February 24 to March 23, 2026. These exams will also be held in one shift, between 9 am and 12 noon. In case students find a discrepancy in their Intermediate Public Exams admit card, they can inform their respective school principal. Corrections, if required, will be processed through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the commencement of the examination. Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 02:29 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Single shift exams across Andhra Pradesh The Intermediate Public Examinations for both academic years will be conducted in one uniform shift statewide. This ensures a standardised examination schedule across all districts. Feb 11, 2026 02:12 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Hall ticket contains key examination details The AP Inter hall ticket will display essential information including student name, roll number, subjects, exam dates, timings, and medium of study. These details must match official records. Feb 11, 2026 01:58 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Step-by-step process to download admit card Students can download the hall ticket by visiting bie.ap.gov.in, clicking on the designated hall ticket link, entering their credentials, and submitting the details. The admit card will then appear on the screen for download. Feb 11, 2026 01:51 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Registration credentials required for download To access the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026, students will need to enter their registration number and other required details on the official portal. It is important to keep login information readily available. Feb 11, 2026 01:46 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Errors to be corrected through RIO or DIEO In case of discrepancies in hall ticket details, students must inform their school principal. Corrections will be processed through the Regional Intermediate Officer (RIO) or District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before examinations begin. Feb 11, 2026 01:39 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Students must verify personal details carefully Once the hall ticket is downloaded, students should thoroughly check their name, subjects, medium of instruction, and exam schedule. Any inaccuracies must be reported immediately to avoid complications on exam day. Feb 11, 2026 01:38 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Principals 'cannot' allow entry without admit card School authorities do not have the power to grant entry to candidates who fail to produce a valid hall ticket. Submission of declarations or written requests will not substitute the official admit card. Feb 11, 2026 01:37 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Hall ticket mandatory for entry to exam centre Entry into the examination hall will be strictly permitted only upon presentation of a valid hall ticket issued by BIEAP. Students will not be allowed to appear for the exam without this official document. Feb 11, 2026 01:36 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Practical exam hall tickets already released While the theory exam hall tickets are awaited, BIEAP has already issued admit cards for the practical examinations. Students appearing for practical exams should ensure they carry the relevant hall ticket to their allotted centres. Feb 11, 2026 01:33 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Exams to be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon Both 1st year and 2nd year Intermediate theory examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. Students must report to their examination centres well before the commencement of the exam. Feb 11, 2026 01:29 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Class 12 exams to start from Feb 24 The AP Inter 2nd year or Class 12 examinations are scheduled to begin on February 24, 2026, and will end on March 23, 2026. Like the 1st year exams, these will also be held in one shift daily. Feb 11, 2026 01:22 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Class 11 theory exams begin February 23 As per the official schedule, the AP Inter 1st year theory examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026. All exams will be conducted in a single morning shift across the state. Feb 11, 2026 01:22 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: Official website to host hall tickets once released When issued, the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year hall tickets will be made available online at bie.ap.gov.in. Students will be required to log in using their registration credentials to access and download their admit cards. Feb 11, 2026 01:22 PM IST AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: BIEAP yet to release 1st and 2nd year admit cards The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has not announced the release date for the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026. Students appearing for the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the download link. AP IPE Exams 2026: Know how to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Live Updates: The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre on all exam days. It contains key information such as the candidate’s personal details, subject-wise exam schedule, and medium of study.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd