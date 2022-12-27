BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd year exam 2022 datesheet released

AP Inter board exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh government today released the intermediate exam schedule for the upcoming board exams 2022. According to the datesheet, first year intermediate exams will begin on March 15 whie inter 2nd year exams will begin on March 16. The complete notification has been released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The inter first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The exams will begin on March 15 and end on April 3 while the inter second year exams will be held from March 16 to April 4.

How to download the AP Inter datesheet

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh (www.bse.ap.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the home page of the AP Board, search for an appropriate link.

Candidates now need to find the SSC Public Examination 2022 Time Table link and click on it.

Step 4: Automatically, the AP SSC Exam Time Table will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Candidates must save and print it for future needs.

As per the schedule, the practical exams will be held from April 15 to April 25 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions. Session 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and session 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.