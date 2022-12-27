scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd year exam 2022 datesheet released

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year board exams 2022: The inter first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The exams will begin on March 15 and end on April 3

ap inter datesheet 2022AP Inter 1st, 2nd year datesheet: The complete notification has been released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. 

AP Inter board exam 2022: The Andhra Pradesh government today released the intermediate exam schedule for the upcoming board exams 2022. According to the datesheet, first year intermediate exams will begin on March 15 whie inter 2nd year exams will begin on March 16. The complete notification has been released on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. 

Read |Kota’s JEE, NEET Temple: In country’s coaching hub, students pin their hopes in ‘wall of beliefs’

The inter first year exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The exams will begin on March 15 and end on April 3 while the inter second year exams will be held from March 16 to April 4.

How to download the AP Inter datesheet

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh (www.bse.ap.gov.in).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...
Google Pay’s Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help mar...

Step 2: Then, on the home page of the AP Board, search for an appropriate link.

Candidates now need to find the SSC Public Examination 2022 Time Table link and click on it.

Step 4: Automatically, the AP SSC Exam Time Table will appear on the screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Candidates must save and print it for future needs.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, the practical exams will be held from April 15 to April 25 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions. Session 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and session 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 12:32:08 pm
Next Story

Fitness enthusiasts, this is why pre-workout supplements can be extremely harmful to your heart

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close