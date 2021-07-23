AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: How to check

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd Year Results 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) declared the 2nd year result 2021 or class 12 results today at 4 pm. The Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh will officially release the results at a press conference held at 4 pm today.

LIVE Updates | AP Inter Results 2021: Press conference to begin soon

Students can check their results at the official website bie.ap.gov.in where the result links were activated immediately after the scores were released. Apart from the official websites, students can also download their result at official websites- results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in and bie.ap.gov.in.

BIEAP 2nd year result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Log in with your roll number

Step 3: Marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 3: Download and get a printout of the scores.

The BIEAP had cancelled the 2nd year or class 12 examinations after pressure came in from the Supreme Court. The tentative date given by the government was last week of July and it also stated that there is no reliable alternative method to assess students. It was later forced to cancel the inter 2nd year exams. Education Minister A Suresh said that the decision behind the cancelation was the difficulty to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court to complete the assessment process.

Read | AP Inter Exam Results 2021: When and where to check

A special assessment scheme was then pushed out in which bits of class 10 and class 11 scores were taken into account.

In 2020, the pass percentage of class 12 results was at 63 percent, less than 2019 when Andhra Pradesh class 12 results were at 72 percent.