BIE AP Inter Results: 81% pass 2nd year, 77% clear 1st year

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today released the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026. The IPE results can be accessed by students at the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. According to a press release issued by BIE Secretary P Ranjith Basha, students can access their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The IPE first and second year results are also be available through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009.
AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here
As per Minister Lokesh Nara: Glad to share that this year’s IPE results have achieved the highest pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year—marking the second-highest performance in the last 12 years. The improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions.
AP Inter Results 2026 [Link]: How to Check Marks
In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), for 1st year students, the pass percentage stands at 54%, the highest in the 12 years. For 2nd year, the pass percentage stands at 68%, marking the second-highest performance in last the 12 years. This achievement is a testament to the hard work of students, Principals, Junior Lecturers, and the focused efforts of all stakeholders towards academic excellence.
To those who couldn’t succeed this time – don’t lose heart. Use this as a stepping stone, keep working hard, and come back stronger. I request parents, college and society at large to be a moral support to students at this sensitive juncture.
A total of 10,57,312 students appeared for the examinations this year, including 5,31,171 first-year students and 5,26,141 second-year students. Students have been advised to check their results only through official platforms and avoid relying on unofficial sources.