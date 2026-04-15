BIE AP Inter Results: 81% pass 2nd year, 77% clear 1st year

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) today released the results for the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026. The IPE results can be accessed by students at the official websites, bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. According to a press release issued by BIE Secretary P Ranjith Basha, students can access their results online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The IPE first and second year results are also be available through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending a “Hi” message to 9552300009.

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Check Here

As per Minister Lokesh Nara: Glad to share that this year’s IPE results have achieved the highest pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year—marking the second-highest performance in the last 12 years. The improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions.