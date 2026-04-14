AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Results releasing on April 15, check announcement timings

BIEAP Results 2026 1st 2nd year (Screengrab of official website)

AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to announce the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2026 on April 15, bringing an end to the wait for over 10 lakh students across the state. As per official updates, the results for both first-year and second-year students will be released at 10:31 am on the designated result portals. Once declared, students will be able to access their AP Inter results 2026 on the official website resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Students will need to keep their hall ticket number ready to check their marks memo online. The digital scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. Candidates must note that the online marks memo is provisional in nature and should be downloaded for immediate reference after checking results. Additionally, students can check their BIEAP 12th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad The AP Intermediate exams 2026 were conducted between February 24 and March 23 in a single shift across the state. Following the exams, the board completed evaluation and result processing, including cross-checking of answer scripts to ensure accuracy before declaration. Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks — typically 35 per cent — will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams, which are expected to be conducted in May or June. Meanwhile, those dissatisfied with their scores can apply for recounting or revaluation after the results are announced. Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 09:20 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time results will be out? The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Class 11 and 12 board examination results on April 15. The results can be checked at 10: 31 am. Apr 14, 2026 09:19 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, held Class 11 and 12 exams separately. Class 11 exams started from February 23 to March 24, while class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 23. Apr 14, 2026 09:19 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Where to check Students can check the BIEAP Board Class 12 results 2026 on its official websites – resultsbie.ap.gov.in, once the results are released. Apr 14, 2026 09:19 PM IST AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: BIEAP results on April 15 at resultsbie.ap.gov.in The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, of Secondary Education (BIEAP) will be declaring the Class 11 and 12 board exam results on April 15.

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