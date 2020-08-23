BHU UET, PET 2020 admit card released: Steps to download

BHU admit card 2020: Download at buonline.in (Screengrab)

BHU UET, PET 2020 admit card 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card for the entrance exams to be held on August 30 and 31. The admit cards for the undergraduate entrance test (UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET) were expected to be released on August 24 but have released a day prior.

Students can download their admit cards from the official websites, bhuonline.in or bhu.ac.in. Those who clear the UET exams get admission based on their eligibility and score in the test. The Undergraduate Examination will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

BHU admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘admissions’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here for UET, PET..’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Click on ‘admit card UET 2020’ box

Step 6: Log-in using email or registration number

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and bring a print out of the same to their exam centers. This will be useful for identification and verification purposes.

