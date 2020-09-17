Bhupendrasinh Chudasama: NEP will make students industry-ready

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. (File)

The National Education Policy (NEP) would enable students to be industry-ready at a young age and make them employable, contrary to the prevalent policy where even graduates are not deemed to be fit to be employed by industries, said Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by the Gujarat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council (GUSEC) how the NEP encourages an entrepreneurial mindset and start-ups.

Addressing the gathering, Harkesh Mittal, former head National Entrepreneurship Board, Department of Science and Technology, said, “We need to further accelerate innovation by converting knowledge into usable products and services, and the NEP addresses these concerns very well.”

“The Gujarat government has already kept startups and innovation on its priority list and is playing a proactive role in the implementation of the NEP, having formed a 13-member taskforce to study and effectively implement it,” Chudasama said.

Professor Himanshu Pandya, Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat University, said, “The NEP enables students to establish their own innovative ideas while being in school and enables to materialise their dreams, irrespective of their financial backgrounds.”

Emphasising on improving the quality of education, Anju Sharma, principal secretary, education, said, “We should offer opportunities to provide impetus to entrepreneurship and innovation and build a pool of talented, all-round personalities that can be better innovators.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd