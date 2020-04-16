BHU UG, PG entrance exams postponed owing to lockdown

The entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and May 10 have been postponed. Representational image/ file The entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and May 10 have been postponed. Representational image/ file

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the entrance examinations (UET/ PET) for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and May 10 have been postponed due to the extension of lockdown. “The UET/ PET 2020 scheduled on April 26 and May 10 have been postponed as the lockdown has been extended till May 3, 2020,” said varsity spokesperson Rajesh Singh.

The university has also postponed the SET entrance test scheduled from May 1, 2020.

The revised dates of the entrance exams will be announced after lockdown. The candidates are advised to visit the official website- bhu.ac.in.

The PET was scheduled to be conducted across 115 cities and the UET will be conducted in 45 cities. Both the exams are being conducted in two shifts, the morning shift will begin at 9 am and the evening shift will begin at 3 pm. The exam will be for 2 hours 30 minutes duration.

