BHU UG, PG entrance exam results 2019 declared: How to check marks, apply for hostel

BHU UG, PG entrance exam results 2019: The result is available at the official website, bhuonline.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible for counselling sessions. Counselling for admission to various courses covered under UET/PET-2019 will begin from July 4, 2019.

BHU UG, PG entrance result 2019: Check at bhuonline.in.

BHU UG, PG entrance exam results 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the result for undergraduate entrance test (UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET) conducted for admission to various courses at the varsity. The result is available at the official website, bhuonline.in.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible for counselling sessions. Counselling for admission to various courses covered under UET/PET-2019 will begin from July 4, 2019. Call letters will be issued electronically at the website, http://www.bhuonline.in. The counselling schedule, cut-off marks, the offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc will be announced shortly.

BHU UG, PG entrance exam results 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhuonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find Result UET 2019 or Result PET 2019
Step 3: Click on UET/PET result link
Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Fill in your roll number and date of birth, click on ‘search’
Step 6: Result will appear, download

Candidates who want to get a seat at the university hostel need to apply. The seats will be allotted based on merit. As many as 20 marks are allotted for the distance of their residence from the varsity and 80 per cent weightage is given to their marks obtained in the entrance test.

