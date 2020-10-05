BHU UET Result 2020 for B.Com/ B.Sc released, direct link

Check result at at bhuonline.in. File

BHU UET Result 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the result for the undergraduate entrance test (UET). The results were released for the B.Com/ B.Sc (Hons) related courses. The candidates can check the result through the website- bhuonline.in.

Earlier, the result for UET for other courses was released on September 30, and postgraduate entrance test (PET) on September 26.

BHU UET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admissions in the top bar

Step 3: Click here for result regarding UET

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, scroll down to find UET result link

Step 5: A log-in window will open as you click on UET result link, log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

Step 7: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

A final merit list will be created after including group discussion and interview marks. Combined weightage for group discussion and interview will be 20 per cent of the total marks of the written test. Students will be given seats based on merit. In case of a tie, preference will be given to the candidates having more marks in the qualifying exam.

In case tie persists, preference will be given to candidates having higher marks in the concerned subject which they have applied for, thereafter, the elder candidate will be given preference as a tie-breaker.

