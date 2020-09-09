BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released: Steps to download

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020 released at bhuonline.in

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the provisional answer key for the undergraduate entrance test (UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET). The candidates who had appeared in the entrance can download the answer key through the websites- bhuonline.in, bhu.ac.in. The entrance exam was conducted from August 24 to 31, 2020.

The candidates can challenge the provisional answer key online up to September 11. The processing fee is Rs 100 per question challenged and can be paid online, using debit card, credit card, and net banking. The varsity will release the final answer key upon verifying the answer key challenged.

“The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee,” the BHU said in an official statement.

BHU UET, PET answer key 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- bhu.ac.in

Step 2: Login using email address and password

Step 3: Download BHU answer key, take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the entrance test for the remaining undergraduate programmes- BA (Hons), BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom — FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc are being held in the second phase on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020.

The university comprises of five institutes- the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute of Science and Institute of Management Studies. It even has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools.

