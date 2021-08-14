BHU UET, PET 2021 application process begins, check schedule here

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admission prospectus for the undergraduate entrance test (UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET) 2021. The application for UET began today and the last date to apply is September 6, 11:59 pm. The last date for submission of the applications fee is September 7, 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply online through NTA Website: bhuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 600 for all courses except Shastri (hons). To apply for this course, candidates have to pay Rs.400. The correction window to make changes in the application form will be available from September 8 to 12. The date of examination will be notified later.

In case a candidate prefers to be considered for more than one course for which there are separate/common entrance tests, he/ she shall apply for each such course separately.