BHU UET PET 2018: Under Graduate, Post Graduate entrance results declared at bhuonline.in

BHU UET PET 2018: The results of Undergraduate, Postgraduate entrance tests have been released by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, bhuonline.in. Earlier, the examination was conducted on the month of April and May and over a lakh of candidates had appeared for the examination.

BHU UET PET 2018: How to check results

Visit the official website, bhuonline.in

A new tab will open

In the new tab, enter your roll number

Results will be appeared on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The exam is being conducted for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate courses in the university.

About BHU

The University comprises of five institutes- the Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development and the Institute of Science and Institute of Management Studies. It even has 16 faculties, 135 departments, a Mahila Mahavidyalaya and 2 Interdisciplinary Schools.

