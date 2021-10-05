BHU UET 2021 exams rescheduled again, check revised dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again rescheduled the exam dates for few papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) UET 2021. As per the notification, test paper codes 104 and 105 which were earlier scheduled for October 6 will now be conducted on October 9, 2021.

“Due to various issues at the backend, many candidates have not been able to download their admit cards for test paper code 104 and 105. Keeping in view the difficulties experienced by them, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule these exams,” the official notification reads.

The candidates appearing in these exams can download their fresh admit cards from tomorrow onwards. The exam will be held in Shift II from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Earlier the entrance exams for B Ed Special Education – VI & H I (Mathematics), B Ed – Humanities and Social Sciences and B Ed Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) were schedule scheduled to be held on September 29, but was postponed to be conducted on October 6 from 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained on the admit card, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.