BHU to start ‘Kashi Studies’ postgraduate course from July

Dean of Social Sciences Faculty (BHU) Kaushal Kishor Mishra said a committee will prepare a course structure by December 30. “The course structure will be presented in front of the academic council in January,” said Mishra.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will start a postgraduate course “Kashi Studies” that will “teach students about the city (Varanasi also called Kashi) – one of oldest in the world”.

“Students from India and abroad who have an interest in understanding the mystery of Kashi can take admission in the course… The course will teach students about the city which is one of the oldest in the world and is a symbol of life, and used to be known for its streets… The religious culture, musical tradition and sculpture art of Kashi always attract and mesmerize the world,” a statement issued by the government said.

The first session of the course under the Faculty of Social Sciences will begin in July next year, the government said.

“Students will learn about the culture, history, religious importance, ways of living, assets of Kashi. Students will get a chance to understand the works of Tulsidas, Kabir, Premchand, Gautam Buddha, Ravidas…,” the statement said.

