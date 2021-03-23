BHU suspends offline classes, declares ‘Holi’ holidays amid Covid-19 surge

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Monday suspended offline classes on March 22 amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the campus. The varsity has declared the Holi holidays from March 23 following a review meeting chaired by the Vice Chancellor. There will be no ‘milan samaroh’ or gathering on Holi in the campus, the university announced.

The classes will be held online. The decision to reopen campus will be taken in the first week of April after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

A meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof.Rakesh Bhatnagar, reviewed the situation of teaching-learning, in wake of rising cases of #Covid19 positive students in the hostels and increasing number of #COVID19 positive cases in #BHU Hospital. @VCofficeBHU

(1/1) pic.twitter.com/SAcQT6qVuS — BHU Official (@bhupro) March 22, 2021

The varsity in its statement mentioned, “Cases of Covid-19 are rising and if the present trend continues it is likely that cases may rise even more in the coming days. Hence, in the interest of safety of the students they are encouraged to go to their homes and leave the hostels, they may continue their studies through online classes and take the examination which may be conducted in the online mode, if the situation so demands.”

The offline classes for final year students were earlier started in February, a year after the campus was shut following lockdown.