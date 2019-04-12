BHU SET admit card 2019 released: Steps to download

BHU SET admit card 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the admit card or hall ticket for entrance exam conducted to enroll students in the school – School Entrance Test (SET). The entrance exam will begin from April 25, 2019 and the result is expected by June. Interested candidates can check updates at bhuonline.in.

The entrance exam for admission to class 11 Arts and commerce will be conducted on April 25, 2019 and for biology, it will be on April 27, 2019. For class 11 Mathematics exam will be on April 28, 2019 and for class 6 exam will be on April 29, 2019.

BHU SET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘SET admit card 2019’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

BHU SET 2019: Eligibility

For class 6: Candidate should be 10 to 12 years of age as on September 30, 2019 and passed class 5 examination.

For class 9: Student should be 13-15 years old as on September 30, 2019 and passed class 8 exam

For class 11: Student should be 18 years or below in age as on September 30, 2019 and must have passed class 10 exam

Candidates can download the admit card and take print out. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.