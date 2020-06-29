BHU releases over 400 teaching, Group ‘A’ vacancies

A view of Kashi Hindu University, Banaras known as BHU. (Express Archive) A view of Kashi Hindu University, Banaras known as BHU. (Express Archive)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released an application to fill 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ positions. The forms for the same is available on the official website – bhu.ac.in, and the final date to apply is July 31,2020. However, the last date for submission of downloaded application forms along with enclosures is August 3, 2020.

Candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 1000 as application fee. Those belonging to SC/ST or PwD categories are exempted from it. The final date to submit the fee is July 31,2020.

Candidates who had earlier applied for the Rolling Advt. No. 01/2017-2018 & 01/2018-2019 also has to file a fresh application against this advertisement.

The candidates who have earlier applied against Rolling Advt. No.01/2019-2020(Post Codes: 30234; 30235; 30236; 30237; ; 30240; 30241; 30243; 30244; 30247;30249; 30250; 30251; 30252; 30254; 30255; 30256; 30257; 30258; 30259; 30260; 30262; 30263; 30264; 30265; 30268; 30300; 30305; 30352; 30357; 30359; 30372;30393; 30396; 30397; 30398; 30399; 30400; 30401; 30410; 30420; 30441) may apply afresh through online/update their application form and need not pay the application fee. Their eligibility and other terms and conditions shall be considered on the last date of submission of application of the said advertisement.

The candidates who have applied against earlier Advt. No. 03/2013-2014 & 06/2016-2017 (Post Code-1536) shall apply afresh online against new postcode i.e., 10193.

