BHU PET written test result 2020: Steps to check marks online

BHU written exam result declared for PET courses (Representational image)

BHU PET result 2020: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has declared the result for the postgraduate entrance test (PET) 2020 at its official website, bhuonline.in. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling sessions for admission. As per the official notice, counselling for PET courses is likely to commence from October 8 and from October 10 for UET courses.

A final merit list will be created after including group discussion and interview marks. Combined weightage for group discussion and interview will be 20 per cent of the total marks of the written test. Students will be given seats based on merit. In case of a tie, preference will be given to the candidates having more marks in the qualifying exam. In case tie persists, preference will be given to candidates having higher marks in the concerned subject which they have applied for, thereafter, the elder candidate will be given preference as a tie-breaker.

BHU PET result 2020: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admissions in the top bar

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for bhuonline regarding UET/PET/…’ link at top

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, scroll down to find PET result link

Step 5: A log-in window will open as you click on PET result link, log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

As many as 15 per cent supernumerary seats (in addition to existing seats) in all the courses including special courses are for the children (including married daughters) of permanent employees (and those on probation) of BHU currently in service, as per the official notice. There also is provision for supernumerary paid seats not exceeding 15 per cent of the total number of seats in certain

courses, as per official information.

