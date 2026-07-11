BHU opens registration for UG admissions 2026 at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, last date July 25

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the registration window for undergraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session, inviting eligible candidates to apply online through its admission portal. Students who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 can now register for admission to the various undergraduate programmes offered by the central university. The application link is already active, and candidates can complete registration till July 25, 2026, by 11:59 pm.

As one of India’s leading central universities, BHU admits students to its undergraduate programmes on the basis of CUET UG scores. Candidates seeking admission must submit their CUET scorecard, along with the required documents and certificates, while completing the online registration process.

Important dates and eligibility

Only candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2026 are eligible to apply. The university offers admission to a range of undergraduate programmes across different faculties. Major courses on offer include Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), language courses, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, Law, and other undergraduate programmes.

Separate seat allotments will be issued for programmes that require practical examinations, including the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) and Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA).

Online document verification

The university has also moved its document verification process online. Candidates will be required to upload their academic and supporting documents through the BHU Samarth Portal–bhucuet.samarth.edu.in–where their eligibility will be verified before admission is confirmed.

Applicants have been advised to keep all necessary documents ready before beginning registration, including the CUET UG 2026 scorecard and other certificates required for verification.

How to apply

Step 1: Candidates can apply by visiting the official BHU admission portal, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, and opening the UG admission registration link

Step 2: Logging in using the required credentials.

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Step 3: Students will then need to fill in the application form with personal and academic details, upload the CUET UG 2026 scorecard and other required documents.

Step 4: Review the details

Step 5: Submit the application

Seat allotment process

According to the BHU Central Education Committee, the seat allocation process is expected to begin soon. The university has introduced certain changes aimed at making admissions smoother, faster and more transparent.

Seats will be allotted based on multiple factors, including the candidate’s CUET UG 2026 score, their preferred course, and seat availability. The revised admission process is intended to minimise delays and ensure the counselling process is completed within the scheduled timeline.

Candidates have been advised to complete their registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues, and to regularly check the admission portal for updates on seat allotment, counselling schedules and further admission-related announcements.