BHU releases exam schedule for UG, PG entrance tests

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) entrance test – 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The complete exam schedule is available at nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the exams will be conducted throughout the country from September 28-30 and October 1, 3 and 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode/ hybrid (tablets)/ pen and paper mode (OMR based).

The notification regarding the downloading of admit cards will be displayed on the NTA website– bhuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers. The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities.

Seats shall be reserved for scheduled caste (15 per cent) and scheduled tribe (7.5 per cent) candidates in each course. Admission against these seats will be made provided the candidate has passed the qualifying examination and appeared in the Entrance Test conducted by NTA. Every SC/ST candidate shall have to submit a self-attested copy of the Certificate mentioning that the candidate belongs to SC/ST community.

The NTA will display the recorded responses and question paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website bhuet.nta.nic.in prior to the declaration of the result. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days.