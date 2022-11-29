BHU launches research promotion scheme for faculty members

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today launched a research promotion scheme for its faculty members. Details about this new scheme are available at the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in.

The scheme launched under the Institution of Eminence, BHU, will provide partial financial support to faculty members who have been sanctioned projects from external funding agencies for the first time but received either no funds or partial funds for the equipment, which may not be enough to procure it. In these situations, these professors will be provided funds to support proposed equipment or meet the difference of the equipment up to Rs 20 lakh.

In some exceptional cases, recommendations may also be made for financial support up to Rs 50 lakh, based on the proposed and sanctioned amount.

All the proposals coming under this scheme will be reviewed by the four member committee chaired by the Rector, Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Chairman, Equipment Committee and Professor In-Charge, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell, are the members of the committee, while Deputy Registrar, Development section, is the secretary.