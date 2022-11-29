scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

BHU launches research promotion scheme for faculty members

Under this scheme, professors will be provided funds to support proposed equipment or meet the difference of the equipment up to Rs 20 lakh.

BHU, BHU research scheme, BHU reserach scheme for facultyDetails about this new scheme are available at the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in. (Representative image. File)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) today launched a research promotion scheme for its faculty members. Details about this new scheme are available at the official BHU website — bhu.ac.in.

The scheme launched under the Institution of Eminence, BHU, will provide partial financial support to faculty members who have been sanctioned projects from external funding agencies for the first time but received either no funds or partial funds for the equipment, which may not be enough to procure it. In these situations, these professors will be provided funds to support proposed equipment or meet the difference of the equipment up to Rs 20 lakh.

In some exceptional cases, recommendations may also be made for financial support up to Rs 50 lakh, based on the proposed and sanctioned amount.

All the proposals coming under this scheme will be reviewed by the four member committee chaired by the Rector, Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Chairman, Equipment Committee and Professor In-Charge, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy Cell, are the members of the committee, while Deputy Registrar, Development section, is the secretary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:45:05 pm
Next Story

4 years of 2.0: When Rajinikanth admitted Akshay Kumar is the hero of the film

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close