Friday, Sep 30, 2022

BHU launches internship programme, students will be paid Rs 20,000

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship is a one-year long. The programme initially offers 100 positions across five disciplines which are – Library Science, Education, Physical Education, Visual Arts and Performing Arts. More disciplines may be added to the scheme with time.

BHU, Internship programme, Banaras Hindu University, Dr Sarvepalli RadhakrishnanThe students will get an emolument of Rs 20,000. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/Representative Image)

Banaras Hindu University today launched an internship programme named after the second president of the country, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The internship programme aims to offer professional exposure to students in order to increase their employability after completing their education. The programme is designed under the scheme Institution of Eminence, BHU.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship is a one-year long programme. It will offer a fixed emolument of Rs 20,000 to the selected candidates. The programme initially offers 100 positions across five disciplines which are – Library Science, Education, Physical Education, Visual Arts and Performing Arts. More disciplines may be added to the scheme with time.

Students who have a degree in any discipline and have been awarded gold, silver or bronze medal in any national or international events will also be eligible to apply for the internship. The selected candidates will be assigned the job place depending on their qualifications and available opportunities.

BHU VC, Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain said that new opportunities must be for students to enable them to gain practical and professional experience, which will help them to excel in their life and career.

The scheme is being managed by the Sponsored Research Industrial Consultancy Cell (SRICC).

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:09:49 pm
