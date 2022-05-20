BHU invites applications for ‘Malviya Postdoctoral fellowships’ 

Banaras Hindu University is inviting applications from Indian Nationals, Foreign Nationals, PIO & OCI, for ‘Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships’. Candidates who have obtained their Ph.D. from the top 500 Institutions of the world and a very good academic record or having postdoctoral experience of two years from the top 500 institutions, based on THE or Q-S ranking, shall be eligible to apply.

The age of a candidate applying for the fellowship should be preferably less than 35 years as of June 17, 2022. Details of the fellowship are available on the BHU website – bhu.ac.in. The last date of submitting applications is June 17, 2022.

The fellowship is for two years and is extendable to another one year based on favourable evaluation. As part of the Fellowship, a candidate will receive Rs 1 lakh per month, with an additional annual research grant of Rs 3 lakh.

The scheme was launched under the ‘Institution of Eminence’ status granted to the university by the Government of India. There are up to 100 positions in all disciplines of Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities and other professional disciplines.